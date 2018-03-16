Readers' letters - March 16

‘Listed buildings rules are to blame’

For more letters: https://www.lep.co.uk/news/your-say/readers-letters-march-13-1-9067597

Reading the comments concerning the new Preston Market Hall ( LP letters), it seems the reaction from many of the general public who have visited it has not been favourable.

Having visited it myself, my first visual impression externally is that what has now been created is an “architectural chimera”– both clashing with each other aesthetically and functionally.

When I went inside the market, again my impression was that it looked gloomy and cold and, concerning the latter, it was cold due to inadequate heating and insulation made worse by the fact the market interior is open at the top to the outside atmosphere.

Also due to the limited floor area, the number of stalls and therefore the range and variety of goods for sale is similarly limited.

Taking all of these points into consideration, this is not what could be considered as providing a comfortable and worthwhile shopping experience.

I just wish to make clear I am not critical of the council or the construction contractors who renovated the old structure and built the new market because they were severely constrained by having to comply with the listed building regulations and had to work within those constraints.

Therefore the fault, I believe, lies with the listed buildings regulations and although I fully support these regulations, I think a clause needs to be added which would allow, in very exceptional circumstances, a listed building to be demolished, but only after all other options have been thoroughly considered.

If this option is approved, the clause must also state that every effort must be made to incorporate as many as possible of the listed building’s original architectural features or, if not, feasible replicas could be made.

Not an ideal solution and controversial I know, but it would perhaps provide a compromise that meets the needs of the modern build environment and preserving our architectural heritage.

Mike Gleeson

Fulwood

brexit

It’s called democracy

Sir Vince Cable gave a speech at the Lib Dems conference stating that we, the older generation, had voted for Brexit out of nostalgia for a Britain where faces were white. It sounds as if he is calling us all racist.

He and all the other remoaners will say anything that they feel is the reasoning behind our vote to leave.

Remember also that, when the vote was held to join the Common Market, the only reason there wasn’t the whining and wailing was because the vote went as the establishment wanted it to go and we, who voted not to join, accepted the decision.

It’s called democracy.

Also remember when the country voted to join the Common Market, a huge number voting were “the older generation”.

I, along with the majority of Brexiteers, voted for a lot more reasons than immigration.

The list is endless but we should gain control of our borders and our laws without, among other things, the shackles of the Human Rights Act as dictated by judges and lawyers from abroad.

We want to regain our territorial waters from Spanish fishing factories and let our farmers get on with growing our food.

Remember, just after we voted out, how we were warned of the impending disasters? Well, we are still waiting.

We are told by think-tanks that, in 15 years’ time, we will be in dire straits.

Come on... they can’t get predictions right for a couple of months’ time, so what chance years?

These are the same people that told us when we joined the Common Market, that our kids and grandkids will see a glorious future.

Still waiting.

So Sir Vince, with your party’s seven per cent of the national vote, accept the vote of the people as democracy dictates.

Word to the wise. The grey vote is a huge one and we use our vote.

Remember, we have long memories and a few of us will still be here come the next elections.

Steve Roberts

via email

dementia

Kind-hearted Sainsbury’s

Cry at anything these days.

Bloomin’ hormones.

Just been sobbing again over an article I read in a national newspaper.

One man was thanking Sainsbury’s for all the help they gave his 61-year-old mum.

She worked for the supermarket in London for years but, at 55, she developed early onset dementia.

Rather than say that’s it, they looked at what could be done to help.

She wanted to carry on working and, after putting measures in place, she was able to.

The son said the last couple of years she hasn’t been up to the job but Sainsbury’s has kept her

on and tried to keep her going in any capacity in store.

He said there wasn’t really a job in the end but she looked forward to coming to the store each day and pottering around.

Well, I think it’s a lovely story and that supermarket chain should be commended for their kindness to this lady.

She wasn’t ready for the scrap heap and they saw this.

Sadly, her health is on a steady decline so she’s retired but I am glad these last few years have made her happy.

Blubbing again.

Jayne

Grayson

via email