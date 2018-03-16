Readers' letters - March 13

Have your say

Snow affects us more these days

I, along with many others of my age group of 80-plus, have tended to mock the wimpish behaviour of today's people who close schools, shut down railways and generally give in to a bit of snow. On reflection, I can now see why some of it happened.

On reflection, I can

now see why some of it happened.

I was brought up in a home with no central heating and went to a village school which also had no central heating.

Only villagers and outlying farms sent children there and we were much hardier.

Nowadays, children

are bussed miles to

school.

Railway signalling was done by mechanical means which were less subject to failure and steam engines were much heavier than today’s trains, and a snow plough on the front of a steam engine cleared the snow.

Councils were also more local so had staff out clearing paths and roads.

Generally speaking, people worked locally and did not have to travel so many miles to their jobs and were more able to walk to work.

Finally, the dedication shown by those who did walk in to vital jobs was more apparent back then.

Peter Hyde

Address supplied

Personal service at the market

On Saturday, March 10, my daughter and I had the opportunity to see the Mayor of Preston officially open the new Preston Market.

There was a great atmosphere with music playing as the ribbon was cut.

Once inside the market hall, it was plain to see that stallholders were genuinely pleased to serve customers.

Indeed, there was something very pleasant about shopping where there was a personal service.

I wish the new market every success.

It will be a great success simply because, for those who go there to shop, they will have the chance to experience buying goods where the stallholders have a genuine wish to oblige.

Man/woman has a need to have the opportunity to interact with fellow man/woman and this is why market trading will always have an important place in Preston.

Philip A Carter

via email

‘Excuse of an arcade’?

I visited the market in Preston on Saturday morning and was impressed by the glass front and new paving in front.

However, as soon as I walked in, I realised I

was nearly walking out again!

It’s tiny!

Is this really a flagship building for an ambitious city or just an excuse of an arcade, no bigger than even Fleetwood's thriving offering? Come on Preston, act up to being a city, at least!

Come on Preston, act up to being a city, at least!

Howard Morgan

via email

Discount at

the chippy

It’s a good idea to offer discounts to those who bring their own cups and mugs for coffee.

If we can do that, to avoid a nasty plastic coffee cup, then surely something along the same lines might be considered for fish and chips where, to get the tasty repast home, plastic trays, plastic cups and plastic carrier bags abound.

One solution might be to step back in time to the 1950s and 60s when people took their own bowls and napkins (to cover the bowl) to the chippy for fish, chips and peas, pudding, pie and peas – you name it.

It all went home in a warm bowl.

No waste and no plastic to dispose of.

Surely that’s worth a discount too?

Joe Dawson

Withnell

Falling moral standards

Moral standards are falling.

There are few boundaries, especially on the television.

Everything seems to be acceptable.

Are children taught right from wrong from an early age?

Many people have no faith.

Modern technology can be used for good but can also be used for evil.

Perhaps we should, if it’s safe to do so, speak and act when we see something wrong in our society.

Surprisingly not everyone is aware that they’re guilty of anti-social behaviour.

However there are many good and kind people out there, so let’s not give up just yet!

Susan Abbott

Address supplied