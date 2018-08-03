Readers letters: July 28: Fishergate Shared Space

'Crossing city’s shared space roads is dangerous'

The dispute over the shared space on Fishergate goes on (LP July 26).

I read with interest the fact that disabled and visually impaired people feel the shared space poses difficulties for them.

In April 2014, you published an article about my concern in trying to cross Fishergate with my toddler grandson in his buggy.

I endured some unpleasant comments from some of the Labour councillors at the time.

It is now 2018 and today I ventured into Preston with my new granddaughter, four weeks old, in her pram.

I decided to walk down to Debenhams and was shocked to find nothing has changed.

I waited patiently to cross Fishergate.

Cars just sped past.

Pedestrians passing me even commented on the fact drivers were not stopping for me to cross.

What a difference.

When you are on your own, you can nip across, but when you have a pram to push ahead of you, it is a whole new ball game.

You cannot risk crossing until you are absolutely certain the cars have stopped for you.

Is this shared space safe?

In my opinion, no. Nothing has changed.

Christine Abram

Cottam

Help before crisis hits



I have heard that crisis levels in mental health services are now unprecedented.

Despite the best efforts of the NHS, Lancashire Police are overseeing individuals in crisis instead of qualified nursing staff.

Under present conditions, there appears to be little more that can be done without additional government funding.

There are, however, some avenues of hope which save the NHS and police precious time and money.

Advocacy Focus is a Lancashire-wide charity which provides information to adults on matters of mental health.

It signposts distressed individuals and their families towards mental health provision before a crisis point is reached.

It is also funded by Lancashire County Council to articulate the views and concerns of those who find themselves involved in the mental health system, a well-intentioned but complex public service.

By providing these services, Advocacy Focus does not claim to eradicate the current problems of access to specialist help highlighted in the report.

The NHS and police do a supremely admirable job on a day-to-day basis.

But advocacy services provide a complementary service to the NHS working with those already involved, or at risk of involvement,

in the mental health

system.

Together with the admirable efforts of police and the NHS, advocacy makes a real difference.

Its value was also noted in the recent Independent Review of the Mental Health Act: Interim Report.

Insofar as advocacy assists individuals before they reach crisis, its provision benefits everyone, not

just the currently overstretched police and NHS services.

Mark Read

Halton



Major’s right about Brexit

Re: The Andrew Marr show on Sunday, July 22. Sir John Major was talking about Brexit. Every word he spoke was true –people do matter worldwide. And I’m no Tory.

M T Davis

Address supplied