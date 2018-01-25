Readers' letters - January 25

‘Police head’s tax request is a cheek’

As a retired police officer, I feel Clive Grunshaw has a cheek in inviting council taxpayers to support an inflation-busting rise of 13 per cent in the police precept.

I was against the introduction of the post of Crime Commissioner, with its £85,000 salary, in November 2012, as I was perfectly satisfied with the role of the former Police Committee.

I ask Mr Grunshaw precisely what he and his staff have achieved since his election?

Sadly, the comforting sight of the blue lamp has been extinguished, as he has closed the public counter at ten of our local police stations, including my home town. Others operate at reduced opening hours. As a result, it is almost impossible to make a complaint of crime and, should you manage to achieve it, just what kind of a delay and investigation will follow?

I would ask if anyone has had any success in dialling the faceless 101 because, from my experience, it will remain unanswered, concluding in a recorded message advising the caller to go online.

Mr Grunwell’s excuse is the same as the one offered for the disappearance of preventative foot patrols – a lack of resources.

Yet the police are never short of money for the bumper pay and perks of chief officers, the majority of whom have more degrees under their belts than arrests!

I am a champion of rank and file dedicated officers who do not always receive the recognition their hard work at the coal face of operational policing deserves but, if we are not careful, the frustrated general public will start taking the law into their own hands, forming vigilante groups and reclaiming the streets and taking control in their own fashion.

This is a scenario fraught with dangers and is the last thing anyone should want.

Retired Detective Inspector Jim Oldcorn

Great Harwood

friendship

I’m looking for Jack Fowler

I am asking your readers to help me try and get into contact with an old friend.

His name is Jack (John) Fowler and he was brought up on the Savick Estate (possibly Ashford Road) from the 1960s.

Jack has a sister called Pauline. I believe that she went on to live in the Mounsey Road area of Bamber Bridge, but I’m not sure of her married name.

Pauline has a son who trained as an electrician for Preston Borough Council in the 90s and Jack himself also worked for Preston Borough Council, from the 1980s through to 2001, as a plumber.

Jack left Preston suddenly in 2001 due to personal circumstances and I think that he may have gone to work for an old friend as a motorway contractor.

I believe that Jack’s friend may have had contacts in Wales. Jack will be around 66 years of age now so he has possibly retired.

Jack is a big music lover and many people will remember him from the Top Rank and the Amethyst Club in Preston and Blackpool Mecca. Jack is still remembered affectionately by all his old friends in Preston.

Whenever I meet any of his old work colleagues, the conversation always turns to “have you heard from Hippy Jack?”

It would be wonderful to meet up with him again but, as he doesn’t appear to have a social media presence, you readers are my only chance.

Sean Livesey

via email

development

What about parking?

I see that UCLan is indulging itself again by going on a spending spree, building flats for students.

They have a building currently being erected on the A6, near Moor Lane, and now they are talking about building a huge building on Great Shaw Stree, pictured.

I can’t help but wonder if the university is more interested in building for the rents they will receive, rather than considering the locals and the students with regard to creating car parking spaces?

The streets round both sites currently have a problem with student parking and have had for some time.

I doubt that the university bright sparks will deviate from their principle of providing parking spaces for no more than 10 per cent of the students who live there.

How has the university been allowed to get away with spoiling the quality of life for Prestonians for as long as they have, by not providing proper parking facilities?

James Walker

Preston

environment

Think before you buy plastic

I write in full agreement with Christine Cross (LP Letters, January 23).

Please, when shopping, we all need to THINK about unnecessary plastic packaging.

If you are a parent, THINK of your children.

If you are a teenager, THINK of the children you are going to have.

If you are a child, THINK. If it is bad now, what will it be like when you grow up?

THINK about this, the one and only planet we have and help stop this reckless unnecessary pollution.

Alison Gabbott

via email