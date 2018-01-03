Readers' letters - December 22

’New health system is discriminatory’

Many years ago, the system for ordering a repeat prescription was that you went into your GP’s surgery, asked the receptionist for a prescription, went back a couple of days later to pick it up, and took it to the pharmacist who then dispensed it.

It was a clumsy system which was time-consuming and difficult for the patients, particularly those who could not get to the surgery easily.

This was then changed to the current system where you could ring the pharmacy for a repeat prescription and they would then obtain it from the surgery and let you know when it could be picked up or delivered.

It is a much better system, which caters for everyone especially the elderly or people with mobility issues.

Today when collecting my repeat prescription, I was informed that, from January, the system will be changed on the instructions of NHS England.

It will no longer be possible to order a prescription by phone.

You will have to order it online from the surgery, and it will then be passed on to the pharmacy.

If you are not computer literate, you will have to visit the surgery to order it, or alternatively get a relative to do it but they will need a consent form.

It is several steps backwards in my view and clearly another Government idea which is discriminatory to elderly or disabled

people.

What about those who cannot easily get to the surgery because they don’t have a car or access to a convenient bus service?

What about people’s personal independence?

Where are our MPs and councillors whilst this sort of thing is going on?

Obviously not paying attention.

I wonder whether people in Scotland or Wales will face the same unfair treatment.

Terry Carter

Address supplied

Tory rebels were right

Chris Moncrieff, in his column, tells us that the so-called Tory rebels must be disciplined and/or de-selected for their defiance of the Government by voting for Parliamentary democracy (LP December 19).

After reading Mr Moncrieff’s column for many years now, his political leanings towards the right wing of the Conservatives are obvious to anyone who reads them.

Well, Mr Moncrieff, on this, you are wrong.

In all English internal elections, we put our cross on the ballot paper against someone’s name and expect the person elected to represent us. Which political party the candidate belongs to may persuade many to vote for them but it is the person that is elected, not the party.

I would further argue that, if politicians followed their conscience a bit more instead of simply following the party line, the public would hold them in far higher esteem than they do now.

I’m the first to criticise our current “First Past the Post” electoral system, but it is what we have. If we used the “Party List” system as we do when electing our Members of the European Parliament, then Mr Moncrieff may have a valid point as we vote for a party, not a person.

So what did the so-called Tory rebels actually vote for?

I heard members of the audience on BBC’s Question Time bitterly accuse them of trying to stop Brexit and other such nonsense.

In voting with the opposition parties, they were voting for parliamentary democracy. The agreement between the EU and the UK over our trading relationship and security will have a major impact on our economy over many years. Our Government wanted to have the power to agree these terms (we still have no idea what terms) and impose them on us without reference to Parliament.

I’m pleased to say that, thanks to the Tory rebels, this will not happen and now will be subject to parliamentary debate. The question has to be asked – who should have the final say on the terms of our departure from the EU? The Government, our Parliament or the people? I would argue the people.

So I wish to congratulate the Tory rebels on their stand. Me publicly congratulating Conservatives, now that’s one I never believed would happen.

Kevan Benfold

via email

Thanks to all

The recent Nativity Crib Festival, a first for the Church of St Mary the Virgin, Goosnargh, was absolutely wonderful. We had more than 150 cribs from all over the world and a steady flow of people visiting, probably around 1,000.

Donations for Derian House Children’s Hospice at Chorley raised £1,400.

The Archdeacon, the Rev Michael Everitt, led a service at the start of the three-day festival, and we finished on the Sunday with a full church and a few carols. The Posada figures of Mary, Joseph and the donkey set off on their journey around the village, house to house, to be welcomed back to St Mary’s on Christmas Eve.

The festival was boosted by a ‘heavenly host of angels’ made by the school children and the Beavers and Cubs.

We are very pleased with the way the festival was received and many people, who came from far and wide, said they would like to hold such an event in their own churches. Most had never heard of anything like this before.

My sincere thanks go to the committee for their faith in me and their unstinting hard work and to all who helped make it so special.

We all wish you a Blessed Christmas and all the best in 2018.

Delphine Burn

Goosnargh