Readers' letters - December 18

Harmful advertising should be banned

In the New Year, new advertising rules will ban all forms of stereotyping, such as women cleaning or a man doing DIY tasks.

They are seen to be harmful, both to a person’s prospects of employment and to the economy.

Shouldn’t we also have new rules banning harmful car advertising?

A poster in the gents’ toilets at Knutsford Motorway Services reads: “Everyone loves the fast car smell.”

And a poster on petrol pumps at Esso petrol stations reads: “Fuel your racing dream”.

Below it there’s a picture of a Formula One racing car, and beneath that, it reads: “The new fast”.

Also, Audi has launched a major campaign in the lead-up to Christmas.

Created by BBH London, Snow features the R8 V10 plus, the pinnacle of the Audi Sport high performance road car range, traversing a pristine snow field on a glorious winter day.

The film – shot on a frozen lake in northern Scandinavia – captures the power, speed (over 60mph), and elegance of the R8, demonstrating its ‘snow’ mode – a surprise to most.

Its ability to perform in all weather is reinforced by the tagline: “The Audi R8 with snow mode.

“Yes, it really does have a snow mode”.

As a cyclist, a road crash victim, and a member of the road crash victims charity, RoadPeace, I find all of these ads irresponsible and unacceptable.

The above advertising surely contributes to road death.

Indeed, they could be a direct cause of it.

Road death and global warming should surely dictate that they are banned.

Allan Ramsay

Address supplied

society

Fond memories of 1970s

Many have commented that voting for Labour would take us back to the 1970s as if it would be a bad idea.

Like any decade, the seventies had its faults, but – politics aside – it also has its share of fond memories, too.

Back then, we had no computers, smartphones or social media, instead, we had social interaction. We had no self-service checkout tills, instead we had personal service with a smile.

We had smartly dressed police officers patrolling the streets, they were respected by the public and feared by the crook. We had a fantastic and reliable Royal Mail postal service. The postmen were smartly dressed in a collar and tie and delivered our mail at the crack of dawn. They did not walk round in scruffy shorts or wear trendy headphones. We had no complex health and safety, instead, we had fun and games.

We had no nanny state or compensation culture, instead we had common sense and personal responsibility.

We had teachers who taught the three Rs, not social engineering.

We celebrated Christian culture without fear of offending other religions or the agnostic.

We had GPs who could see us in 24 hours, not 24 days. We had boys and girls, not myriad gender types. If life is for living, and not just existing, perhaps harking back to the 1970s lifestyle may prove less of a turn-off than many have been suggesting!

DARRYL ASHTON

Blackpool

NOSTALGIA

Peter was a feared scorer

Goalie Franny Mulvaney has provided this fine Looking Back photo of The Wanderers Sunday League Football Team from 1973 (pictured).

The Wanderers were founder members of the former Lancashire Evening Post Sunday Football League (now The Lancashire Sunday Football League).

The team pictured is from 1973 and the team were runners up in The Presidents Cup Final (v Lisieux Hall B).

The Wanderers played ALL their matches as part of The Premier Division of the League for over 25 years.

In striker Peter Burns (bottom left), they possessed one of the most feared goalscorers in the history of the LEP Sunday League.

Peter ranks alongside some other legendary goalscorers in the history of Sunday football such as: Mick Borwick (of Sumners/Postal/Ingol), Tony Butterworth and Alan Heaton (both of Forrest Arms). The name of the late great Peter Coupe, (second left, on back row) also lives on in the Peter Coupe Trophy, donated to the Secretary of the Year each season.

Wilf Riley

via email

middle east

Jerusalem solution

I strongly disagree with Donald Trump’s proposal to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Surely the long-term answer to the Israel/Palestine problem, which so far nobody seems to have suggested, is to make Jerusalem an international city under the control of the United Nations.

The city is very important to many religions and far too important to be under the control of any one nation.

If under international control, both Israel and Palestine could then use it as the symbolic capital of their two countries, each having parliaments in the city.

J Soper

Address supplied

family

I got back in touch with Joan

You published my letter requesting contact with Joan Smith nee Beardsworth (LP Letters, November 28). Joan saw my letter, emailed me immediately and we had a long chat on the phone last weekend. I was absolutely delighted with such a positive outcome, and I am very grateful for your help.

Julie Jakeway

via email

politics

Party should support PM

Re: Brexit. It is time the Conservative party rallied around the Prime Minister instead of pulling her down as they do.

Molly Shaw via email