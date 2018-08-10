Readers' letters - August 7

Charges will have impact on patients

I was saddened to see that hospitals are going to charge cancer patients for parking.

Two years ago I underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

I had more than 35 appointments during that time.

I was fortunate I got a free parking permit.

When I got my diagnosis, I was concerned how it would impact on my earnings.

That’s the last thing you need to worry about.

Last year, I was in and out of hospital for six weeks and friends and family visiting really cheered me up.

Yes, I am grateful to the NHS for the treatment I got, which was second to none, but these charges can impact the bigger picture.

Sue Browning

via email

I would like to say on behalf of pensioners, especially blue badge holders, how are we expected to pay these scandalous charges?

We are more likely to have to go to hospital than younger people and, more frequently now, disabled people can’t use their blue badges.

And if you have to go to Chorley, you can’t even get a bus.

At the eye clinic, there is a notice –Be prepared to wait three to four hours.

How much is that out of our pensions?

It is absolutely shameful.

G HALL

via email

development

Not so good

for residents

I was pleased to see the demolition crew move in to remove the eyesore that was the defunct Children’s Home on Preston Road. This, along with the regeneration of the Hygienic Laundry site on Harpers Lane, will improve the general appearance of two areas in the borough.

However, regarding the suggestion that the erection of the Digital Health Centre, on Euxton Lane, has advantages in terms of jobs and businesses, I have serious reservations about the effect on the quality of life for residents in the area.

The noise, congestion and road safety concerns will inevitably increase.

We have already seen traffic back up from the Sea View junction on the A6 beyond the Hartwood roundabout as a result of the development of Buckshaw Village.

Despite assurances from LCC that traffic flow will not be a problem, it appears obvious to me that the proposed additional residential/commercial development on the Botany Bay site, pictured, will only exacerbate the situation at Junction 8 on the M61.

The inner ring road from the Parkers Arms to Duke Street, together with the bypass from Tesco’s roundabout to Coppull New Road, operates really well.

But, at present, planners and developers are reducing traffic flow along Southport Road and Euxton Lane, the two major roads to the west of the town centre.

The council’s plans and progression for the Market Walk extension appear to be similar to the Brexit negotiations, one step forward and two back.

It is obvious to me, and others, that the business plan would have been more successful had the cattle market car park been left in its former state. It was well situated for shoppers and visitors, as well as providing a useful source of revenue.

The proposed cinema and other retail, leisure and commercial units would have fitted nearby without the disruption Chorley residents have had to endure for two years. With so many empty shops in the town centre, do we really need more?

Even if the council secures the M&S contract, as reported, I see little evidence of any other unit uptake and certainly not the initial 75 per cent requirement. My model would have resembled Middlebrook Retail Park, Horwich. That is thriving and visited by many people from Chorley.

It is dismal to see the way the council has scrambled around, for example, the Royal Oak site, to create relatively small numbers of parking spaces because the cattle market numbers have been reduced.

Retaining the cattle market car park in its original state would have been more cost-effective in a much better situation and removed the need to extend the Friday Street car park.

The council’s actions means my previous free parking in Hollinshead Street is no longer available.

It appears that the council has neglected the wishes of the residents by concentrating on economic and commercial developments –many of which will bring people from outside areas – whilst neglecting essential services like road transport, A&E and the magistrates’ court.

David Jolly

A long standing Chorleian

health & safety

Gravestones and safety

In churchyards across England, there have been minor and serious injuries, and even deaths, caused by unsafe stones (LP August 1).

Therefore when a grave stone is unsafe, there is no alternative to laying the stones flat.

Graham Nelson

Frenchwood