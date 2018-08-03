Readers' letters - August 1

Shared space is safer and less congested

Re: End of the road for city’s shared space schemes? (LP July 26).

Your recent report seems a little one-sided.

I like the shared space as both a pedestrian and a motorist.

The area looks cleaner, less cluttered and less congested.

It feels more open and spacious without the sense of being herded along narrow pavements with large vehicles hogging the road, oblivious to our proximity, and without having to wait for a green light to be able to cross the road while the traffic responds only to a red light.

As long as you look where you are going and pay attention to your surroundings, it is a far more pleasant experience.

Motorists take care and respond well, especially if you make eye contact.

Of course, there are some individuals who don’t like to have to think about where they are going and don’t mind being herded like sheep and others who just don’t like change but I believe such spaces have been shown to be safer.

Even if we still have the occasional, regrettable accident, it doesn’t mean they are not safer.

I will be very disappointed if the scheme is abandoned.

A M Green

via email

brexit

There’s a lot to be fearful of

I wholeheartedly agree with the views expressed by John Prance about the disastrous economic consequences of Britain leaving the EU (LP Letters, July 23).

Our future prosperity is on the line, and the further we get down the line to Brexit, the bleaker the prospects become.

At the time of the referendum, no mention was made of the Irish Border question, nor any reference to the potential difficulties faced by car manufacturers moving components multiple times across European borders, the likelihood of Airbus pulling out of the UK if Britain left the EU single market and Customs union, the impact on the Financial services sector in the City, etc.

However, having said this, I suspect that logical arguments based on future prosperity as to why leaving the EU is a crazy thing to do will fall upon deaf ears.

Many people voted on prejudice, not facts.

After all, facts are boring and require thought whereas prejudice is what we know by gut instinct and is therefore unquestionably correct!

If the referendum had been decided on purely economics grounds, Remain would have won hands down.

Instead, the Remain side fought a lacklustre campaign and failed to drive home the potential Armageddon that we are facing.

The Brexiteers chose to believe the lies and false promises of the Leave campaign spearheaded by Johnson, Gove and Farage.

What has happened to the £350m windfall for the

NHS?

The NHS is indeed getting increased funding, but it now turns out that it’s going to come from taxation – i.e. our pockets!

What about controlling immigration?

It’s not going to happen to anything like the extent promised by Leave.

The UK needs foreign workers – from doctors and nurses required to keep the health service running, to seasonal fruit pickers doing back-breaking jobs that the British worker wouldn’t touch with a barge-pole.

What about the scare of Turkey joining the EU? It’s never going to happen.

It was described as “Project Fear” by the Brexiteers, and I for one am happy to accept the jibe.

There’s a lot to be fearful about.

I am petrified at what will inevitably happen if – and when – we make this disastrous move in March next year.

The consequences for our children, grandchildren and generations to come will be horrendous.

Democrates

city centre

Big ashtrays

in Fishergate

We have just walked down Fishergate, Preston, and were disgusted by the planters (pictured, above inset) that were placed there as a so-called security measure.

They must now be the biggest ashtrays ever

seen.

Terry C

via email

GRATITUDE

A big thank you to Sainsbury’s

I would like to thank Kath, first responder, and all who attended to my son on Friday, July 27, for the excellent care and attention you gave us, when my son collapsed in the cafe at Sainsbury’s. Thankfully, he made a full recovery.

Lyn and

Rachel

via email