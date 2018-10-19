'Police need to get back to fighting crime'

Readers' letters: The first thing I learnt as a police recruit was that the primary object of an efficient police force is the prevention and detection of crime.

Recently released statistics reveal that there has been a staggering increase in all crime but particularly burglary. The most intrusive and invasive crime anyone can face has soared by 78 per cent.

I am aware that other former colleagues share my exasperation with the current state of policing and the warped priorities of the new breed of liberal-minded senior officers, who have never been seasoned thief-takers but are sociology graduates immersed in the dogma of diversity.

They constantly pander to every passing political fad – from painting police cells in customer-friendly colours and encouraging male officers to wear stilettos to highlight domestic violence, to painting their nails in rainbow colours in support of the LGBT movement and the modern slave trade. There have been other gimmicky ridiculous schemes.

They have focused on cyber crime, historical sex abuse, hate crimes and online abuse, neglecting traditional crimes and the reassuring presence of coppers on the beat. When did any of us last see a patrolling copper?

In defence of the accelerated closure of all our police stations, the police hierarchy blame the lack of Government funding and yet they themselves are pleased to accept sky-high earnings and retire on gold-plated pensions.

The final straw for me and what must be a massive blow to the morale of the hard- working bobby, permanently at the coal face of operational policing, was the cowardice of Sir Craig Mackey, the acting head of the Met.

He locked himself –with his own safety in mind – in his car at the Westminster terror attack, as he witnessed one of his officers fatally stabbed.

This was in contrast to other, unarmed, brave individuals who ran into danger to help the stabbed officer.

He should be stripped of his knighthood and fall upon his sword, but don’t anyone hold their breath.

Remember those at the top lead by example and the rank and file follow.

What a sorry and deeply shaming tale this is.

In the meantime, mind how you go and remember, if you want to know the time in the current climate, you will have to look at your watch!

Retired Det Insp Jim Oldcorn

Great Harwood

Our county’s a sacrifice zone

Stark warnings of the dystopian consequences for the human inhabitants, as well as for the flora and fauna of our planet, contrast glaringly with the Government’s enthusiastic and blinkered support for Cuadrilla’s recommencement of fracking, heedless of its record in Lancashire and Sussex.

Already the eyes of the world are upon us.

Can we be trusted where the environment is concerned?

Publication of the UN climate change report last week demonstrated once again this Government’s environmental illiteracy, compounded by its decision to reduce subsidies on electric and hybrid cars from November or earlier.

The launch of its Green GB Week is heavy with irony and redolent again of ‘cognitive dissonance’.

James Hansen, ‘father of climate science’, has just described the Tory fracking programme as “aping Trump”.

“The science is crystal clear”, he points out, “we need to phase out fossil fuels starting with the most damaging, the ‘unconventional’ fossil fuels, such as tar sands and ‘fracking’.”

Purely on the domestic front, the North West has become an immediate sacrifice zone for this filthy industry. When will we finally say “No”?

David Cragg-James

Address supplied

Use wind and sun power

Two days after the IPCC inform, again, that the time is increasingly limited to reverse severe climate change, fracking is approved to re-start, with the well known pollution to groundwater. More than half of drinking water is derived from groundwater because it’s easier and cheaper to make potable.

Why are we still pursuing the Victorian technology of burning fossil fuel to create energy when we know that its waste product is increasingly causing extreme weather, due to increasing sea temperature amongst other results?

The conflict of interest is increasingly being revealed of the judge who jailed the three peaceful fracking protesters for 15 months, the longest sentence for public nuisance in 86 years. His family business supplies equipment to the oil and gas industry.

We shouldn’t be surprised but neither should we accept this. There are better 21st century solutions. To be fair, the wind has blown and sun shone for, and will, for eternity.

S Hunter

via email

New laws

are needed

Re: Demolition of The Sumners in Preston. First of all, it’s a tragedy that this relatively newish building has been demolished, with or without planning permission. If it hadn’t been for seemingly greedy breweries and more willing customers, it may still be there.

Preston planning department is a farce. For what use it is, there may as well not be one. Why has no action been taken? And why has no action been taken regarding other examples of buildings left to rot, or half built? There should be laws passed to ensure empty unused buildings cannot be left in such a state.

There are examples all over this city and the rest of our country. Councils are saying their hands are tied due to lack of knowledge of owners or that they cannot be contacted or traced. They should grow a backbone.

Disgruntled in Fulwood