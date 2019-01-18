'No-deal Brexit would be harmful for nature'

Theresa May’s deal is in the dustbin and the threat of a no-deal Brexit is looming - this would be catastrophic for our environment.

The world is warming.

Climate chaos is already impacting people and wildlife in the UK.

Our birds, animals and nature are in rapid decline.

And the UK would probably still be the ‘dirty man of Europe’, if it wasn’t for EU laws which improved our air quality, protected nature and prevented companies flushing raw sewage into our seas.

A no-deal Brexit will leave the UK without the environmental rules we need, and nobody to enforce the ones we do have.

Without adequate environmental protections, and a strong watchdog to enforce them, wildlife in the Pennine Moors and Mersey Estuary would be at an increased risk and Lancashire’s beaches could return to their previous sewage and pollution-filled state.

It’s only thanks to EU laws that these beaches were cleaned up and made safe for bathing.

Not only that, but political desire to get the economy moving will likely lead to pressure to lower standards to secure quick trade deals.

However they campaigned on Brexit, Lancashire’s MPs must come together across party lines to urge the Prime Minister to take no-deal off the table.

Our health and environment depend on it.

Dorothy Kelk

Central Lancashire Friends of the Earth

Craig Bennett

Chief executive Friends of the Earth