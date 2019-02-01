'Name and shame abusive web trolls'

My first reaction to hearing about the rivalry between ‘fans’ of the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex was that some people really need to get a life.

I mean, it’s not as if they were football teams, is it?

On reading further, however, it transpires that some of the social media messages have been abusive to the point of being threatening.

Unlike their detractors, the two young women in question do not have the luxury of anonymity, even if they were inclined to join in with these feeble-minded sorties.

They have weighed the inconvenience against the privilege of buying into the life they have chosen and are conducting themselves with charm and dignity.

It has long been a vain hope that the shocking licence afforded the social media might be reined in but, at the very least, offenders should be named and shamed.

Brian H Sheridan

via email