'Laugh at Laurel and Hardy’s crazy antics'

The biopic of Laurel and Hardy’s visit to the UK for their last tour is due for release.

I can’t wait for this film, the trailers look brilliant.

Steve Coogan (as Stan Laurel) and John C Reilly (as Oliver Hardy) look the parts and I truly hope that audiences will get an understanding of Laurel and Hardy’s love and respect for each other.

As much as I love Dad’s Army, which the BBC seems to continue to show on BBC2 every Saturday evening, surely with this film, Stan and Ollie, coming out, it’s time to re-show all those classic 20-minute family-friendly Laurel and Hardy episodes?

Slapstick comedy, no bad language, this is surely the time to bring Laurel and Hardy to a brand new audience, the much younger generation?

Let’s keep their legacy alive and laugh at their crazy antics.

Peter Keighley

via email

nhs

There should be no charges

Thank you for the publicity in the LP regarding the hospital car parking charges.

I hope you will continue to highlight this problem until it is resolved. The matter is not that the parking machines do not work, rather there should not be any charges at all.

The full spectrum of society is affected by this gross injustice - the hospital staff, the visitors and, most of all, the sick.

As a community, we have reached a very low ebb if we need to make money out of those who are ill.

Preston City Council provides spaces for Blue Badge holders around the city.

Various businesses also respect the disabled and make spaces.

The powers-that-be should restore, without delay, the facility for Blue Badge holders at Royal Preston Hospital at the very least.

Jim Aherne

via email

seasonal

Humanists and Christmas

I would like to advise Scott Andrews (LP Letters, Cards lost real festive meaning, December 31) that non-Christians do not in fact all worship the “new God - consumerism” and that one does not have to be religious to celebrate Christmas.

More than half the British population do not belong to any religion, and, for many of us, Christmas remains a traditional time to spend with family and friends.

As a humanist, I enjoy sending charity cards to wish people well, and giving gifts - which do not have to be expensive.

We receive both religious and non-religious cards - all of which we appreciate.

Humanists believe we have one life, and that we can live ethical and fulfilling lives on the basis of reason and humanity, basing our behaviour on empathy and compassion - without necessarily being religious. We do not all “spend, spend, spend” and to suggest that we are, by default, acquisitive materialistic spendthrifts is insulting to say the least.

Moyra Summers

Humanist celebrant

food

Middle ground

Veganism seems to be the hot trend of 2019. Like most followers of ideologies, vegans can be moderate or extreme.

Moderate vegans I admire.

They stick to their principles, but don’t preach. Actually, they inspire me.

The activists, on the other hand, would make one feel guilty to be a vegetarian, let alone a meat eater.

This is very off-putting.

The middle ground is this - reducing our meat and dairy consumption and when we eat these products, we should opt for the most humane/organic option available.

Florence via email

development

Undefined benefits

With Wyre Council’s sale and inevitable demolition of the 1913 former Rural District Council Office, and the likely adoption of the Wyre Local Plan by the council in February - ensuring over 1,000 new homes in the A6 corridor over the next three or four years - I feel a sense of shame as a former Conservative councillor that I did not do enough to ensure a better outcome for residents.

The overwhelming development will change much but sadly bring as yet undefined benefits.

Roger Brooks via email