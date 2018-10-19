'It wasn’t easy for older generations'

Readers' letters: A recent press article said that older people should move out of their homes into smaller accommodation, therefore releasing their property for the younger generation, who are unable to save up the deposit required to get onto the property ladder.

What rubbish!

Firstly, you have to define just when these people, who are supposed to move out, are defined as ‘old’.

Secondly, how do these young people think that we managed to save our deposits for our properties?

It certainly never came easy.

When we first had a property, even our first rented flat, we didn’t have new furniture and all that goes with it.

We made do with second hand stuff and certainly didn’t rely on credit cards.

I don’t think they even existed in those days.

In one of the early houses we rented, we were lucky to have running water, piped underground from the farm that it belonged to.

There was no proper toilet, and the chemical loo was emptied by a tanker that called once a week.

In one hard winter, the water froze underground and I had to go into the nearest village, beg a bucket of water from the postmistress, and use this to prime the village pump to get my water.

A lot of youngsters today want everything handed to them on a plate.

They want the best of phones or iPads, they want to take a ‘year out’ before even thinking about work, then they expect to live at home without having to contribute to their keep!

The majority certainly can’t cook and rely on takeaways, if no-one else will do it for them.

On top of that, when they want to go out with friends to a nightclub or the pub, they won’t leave the house with less than a hundred pounds in their pocket.

Then they complain that they are unable to save up for a deposit.

Am I surprised?

No!

Graham Archer

Chorley

society

How values change

Here’s an interesting example of our change in values.

A TV programme reported a moving story about soldiers.

They had lost their lives in the First World War and were being commemorated by silhouettes being placed around the village in the vicinity of their homes.

Each character was carrying the inscription, “This is ‘name’ who lived near this place and was loved”. I was moved to tears.

The following TV item was about how Tony Jacklin, pictured, should receive an honour because he had done so much for the country.

Much as I admire his prowess as a golfer, I think one could be forgiven for thinking that he was, no doubt, well rewarded for his success. The soldiers, however humble, had given their lives for their country.

A.W. Clarke

via email

society

Drinking and social media

It is reported that there is an increase in the number of young people who are non-drinkers and those who do not drink to excess.

My guess is that, like the decline in young unwanted pregnancies, this is related to the obsession with the mobile phone and social media: youngsters are not getting out and about.

At the same time, however, there is reported to be an increase in mental illness and attempted suicide in the 15 to 19-year-old age group.

Whatever the risks, drinking is usually a social activity, especially for the young, where they can look each other in the eye, back-slap, hug, converse naturally and generally interact in ways which are simply not possible on a small screen.

Life has changed in so many ways for many young people but, on balance, not for the better.

Brian Sheridan

Address supplied

justice

Still in it together?

Could the low morale of senior judges have been caused by frustration at never having been given the opportunity of trying bankers and financiers for

the 2008 Crash?

As dispensers of justice, they will undoubtedly, following their projected 32 per cent pay increase, unite with other public servants for similar pay awards?

Or are they and the Government expecting a hugely increased work load, as the aftermath of Brexit takes affect?

Denis Lee

Ashton

society

Inequality highlighted

Two events highlighted the inequality that exists in this country.

First, there was the recommendation that senior judges be given an annual pay rise of almost £60,000, even though the Tory Government has said in the past that no public employee should be paid more than the Prime Minister.

Secondly, the taxpayer has stumped up £2m for

a Royal wedding of the ninth in line to the throne, Princess Eugenie.

She is hardly known

to anyone outside Royal circles.

John Appleyard

Address supplied