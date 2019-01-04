'Hounds need control just like family dogs'

If my Jack Russells were allowed to run amok and kill (in a brutal way) cats or other small animals, I would, quite rightly, be vilified as not controlling my dogs.

Dogs may be part of our families, but, like children, dogs need to be controlled.

So, if foxes, and other animals, are still being brutally killed during ‘trail hunts’, why are the huntsmen and women not controlling their dogs?

If foxes are killed by accident, then why are the dogs out of control?

If foxes aren’t killed by accident, then words fail me.

Molly Jeffries

South Shore

Labour promises to make the Hunting Act tougher. Great idea but typical Labour getting the wrong end of the stick again.

The laws need toughening up against hunt saboteurs. These people are more interested in disrupting people who they believe are ‘toffs’ than real animal welfare.

If they we’re causing the same aggravation and violence whilst covering their faces with masks in city centres protesting about anything else, they would

be arrested in large numbers.

High time this happened in the countryside when people are pursuing the legal pastime of trail hunting with hounds. As they should be able to do so without these thoughtless morons frightening the horses.

Paul Morley

Address supplied

Instead of pontificating about hunting, shouldn’t Labour be explaining the party’s Brexit policy? Or is Jeremy Corbyn secretly hoping, like the rest of the country, that he never becomes Prime Minister? I’m beginning to wonder...

Henry Cobden

via email