'Drone shows how inept our country has become'

Such a demonstration of a kakistocracy has not occurred since our last Prime Minister gambled with this country’s future – why was a simple drone unable to be detected by Gatwick Airport’s internal system?

Why was it not able to be traced and why was it not detected by our defence system before it caused such chaos?

I, as should many others, despair at the efficiency and joined-up working of our civilian and military forces.

How can we believe that we can detect and destroy any airborne attack on our country if we cannot find a supposed drone over Gatwick Airport, let alone say that 3,500 service personnel will be available to help with the Brexit process?

Scrap all public sales of drones and let’s have a joined up government – a coalition if need be – for our benefit.

Brian Buckley

via email

What happened at Gatwick was an absolute shambles.

Don’t we have radar systems that can pinpoint these drones?

If not, why not?

And why weren’t one or more helicopters put in the air with sharp shooters on board instructed to blast the drone out of the sky?

What worries me is that little research may well be being done to study the effect of such a drone entering a plane’s jet engine.

The intake of birds has been known to stop a jet engine and do considerable damage, so why not a drone?

David Craggs

Address supplied

Road signs and foliage

How wonderful nature is with its prolific growth of foliage.

Could I please ask councils and highways departments to bear this in mind in respect of road signs?

So many signposts are blacked out by overhanging tree branches or covered with green lichen so as to become indecipherable.

Strangers to an area have to radically slow down to read them, causing irritation to drivers behind them on what appears to be a clear/unrestricted road ahead.

Are speed restriction signs enforceable in law if not legible?

Maybe workers in highway departments could report in with signage requiring immediate attention when clocking on at work.

David H Rhodes

Address supplied

Trump’s made terrible mistake

President Trump is pulling America’s troops out of Syria. What a terrible mistake.

President Assad of Syria is an evil autocratic ruler who does not tolerate any opposition whatsoever.

He is a person who will encourage international terrorism and endanger the rest of the world.

President Trump has abrogated his responsibilities to the free world.

Mr PL Taylor

via email

So far, but

no Further

I always like to be prepared when travelling around, so I always read the public notices in the LP to see if I am going to be affected by any road closures.

Thus I was scanning an edition (LP December 21) and came across the notice that Further Lane in both Samlesbury and Mellor was going to be closed for a time.

Hmm, thus it is going to be the case of so far but no further along this road then!

While I am on about traffic disruption, I have to hold my hand up and say that it was I who caused all that disruption at Gatwick Airport.

Well, my wife is always telling me that I keep droning on!

Neil Swindlehurst

Walmer Bridge