'Don’t make prison easy for criminals'

The latest prison pipedream is to have homely cells without bars in the belief it will make prisoners desist from causing trouble.

All this will do is facilitate a cosy ambience conducive to illegal drug consumption which is already out of control.

The theory that this latest initiative will make some inmates appreciative will simply fail like previous charm offences.

What hasn’t changed over the years is the nature of criminals who see goodwill, not as something to be reciprocated, but a weakness to be exploited.

Their culture is selfishness, not selflessness, where the essence is to take, not partake.

But this insight is lost on the progressive reformers who monopolise the running of Her Majesty’s Prisons.

Who will be brave and return the Prison Service to a disciplined regime with prisoner deference towards staff, not a Hi-De-Hi culture of equality and human rights? Let us not forget that the prisoners broke the law, that’s why they were sent to prison in the first place.

Prison is a deterrent,

why should we give prisoners an easy life?

Scott Andrews

Address supplied