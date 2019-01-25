'Don’t blame fires for air pollution'

I was shocked to hear a spokesman for Defra give a biased justification for its proposed attack on wood burning stoves.

The lady claimed repeatedly that wood burning stoves were more dangerous than pollution from motor vehicles – untrue, but at least a refreshing change from all the pointless referendum speculation we have been subjected to recently.

Cars alone in this country are expected to top 40m by 2020.

More than 50 per cent of the population will own or drive a car and many more will drive for work, including the delivery of internet purchases.

In contrast, the number of homes heated by wood burning stoves will remain a tiny and seasonal minority.

I can only assume that what has stirred Defra from its normal inertia is the sad case of the little girl in London, whose asthma death was allegedly contributed to by traffic pollution from the adjacent road.

This appears to be a political attempt to blur the issue.

Peak periods now last most of the working day and pollution from traffic can be both smelled and tasted, with the vehicles responsible only too obvious.

Alec Denton

Address supplied

NHS parking

Contrasting experiences

I had two contrasting hospital parking experiences inside 24 hours.

Visiting a friend in Blackburn Hospital yesterday, I paid for my parking ticket inside the hospital.

Staff endorsed my ticket, I paid cash and was given change. Quick, easy, dry and warm.

Today, as an outpatient at Chorley, I went to the nearest pay station which was sited outside and had no cover.

It was pouring down.

Two men with a laptop were trying to fix it.

I was directed to another pay station some distance away where a queue had formed in the rain. Once again, the machine had no cover. I moved into the next higher charging band as I waited to pay.

This really is unacceptable. Firstly, to force people to queue in the pouring rain to pay is appalling.

Secondly, to have no cover at the payment point seems to show contempt for the public.

Finally, to have a system whereby the parking company’s income increases the longer people are forced to stand and queue is a perverse incentive. It is in their financial interest to do nothing to improve the visitor experience.

Steve Harrison

via email

Gratitude

I’m very thankful

While walking my dog, I stepped over a lonely one-pence piece on the pavement.

It brought back memories of what you could buy for a penny when I was a schoolboy: a stick of liquorice or two sticks of Spanish, or even two ounces of aniseed balls.

Three days later, the penny was still unclaimed, unwanted and unloved.

I felt sorry for the poor penny so I took it home to remind me of the rapid passing of years.

It also made me wonder just how many people there are in the world, unwanted and unloved.

It may just be a penny but I’m sure it’s made me feel richer for reminding me just how very lucky I am to be loved, wanted and claimed by my fabulous loving family.

I pray for lonely people everywhere and hope 2019 brings everything God desires for you, because God is able to hear all you ask for when you speak to him.

Jimmy Chambers

Address supplied

Entertainment

Ignoring Elvis

I have never had much time for the BBC with its own biased agenda and waste of our licence money.

They have gone beyond the pale though with one of their latest offerings, Icons.

In the latest episode on 20th Century icons of entertainment, they have ignored the icon of that period, Elvis Presley, in favour of David Bowie.

While I admire Bowie’s work, he is basically just a gifted pop star, not the king of rock and roll.

Elvis’ debut in the mid 1950s invoked a seismic event in culture and the youth of the world and changed music forever.

At the same time, he became the world’s biggest selling solo recording artist, equalled only by The Beatles who, incidentally, are also ignored and their status far outstrips Bowie’s.

In a word, unbelievable.

David Gibbs

Address supplied

brexit

People’s Vote only solution

We are left with the question of what to do next to resolve the Brexit issue. Parliament cannot agree a way forward and therefore democracy now demands that the people decide the outcome of Brexit. That brings us back to a People’s Vote, but what should the question be?

We know the Prime Minister’s deal is not acceptable, the vote proved that. We know no deal is very bad, we hear that from so many sources. We know the EU has said repeatedly they are not willing to renegotiate the deal.

Therefore, the only options are: remain in the EU or leave the EU with no deal.

This is not a re-run of the 2016 referendum when all manner of deals seemed possible. It is a clear choice between leaving the EU with no deal or remaining. The EU has indicated it would agree to extend Article 50 for such a People’s Vote to take place.

Please write to your MP and tell them you want a People’s Vote.

Anthony Gledhill

Address supplied

brexit

We are leaving EU

- not crashing out

I am not sure if I am missing something but my understanding is the majority of people in the UK voted in 2016 to leave the EU.

This is due to take place on March 29, 2019. That is what was agreed and confirmed by Parliament.

As we near the date, and because the EU negotiators have made the terms impossible for the majority of the Members of Parliament to agree, we are somehow supposed to be crashing out.

Well, as far as I can make out, if we cannot agree trading terms, we simply leave and trade under WTA (World Trade terms).

This is what the rest of the world, who are not in the EU, do.

The PM said NO deal is better than a BAD deal.

Well PM, the agreement you want the UK to accept is a BAD deal.

From what I understand, we would NOT control our own affairs or our borders and it appears that the ‘back stop’ arrangement could only be withdrawn if all EU members agree.

If anyone falls for that, they should be locked up.

We are all aware that the French would not agree unless we made a separate agreement with them to allow the French to fish within our waters.

But what makes my blood boil most is the continuing moaning from the remainers who want another vote.

I take it that, if they win, they would be happy to have a third vote, then it would be best of three.

In fact it could be brought into law that, after a general election, if enough people were not happy with the outcome, we can have a second vote.

Do these remainers not see what’s coming?

1. A Federal Europe.

2. Forced to join the Euro.

3. The teenagers called up to do service in the new federal army.

4. Uncontrolled immigration.

5. Living under rules and regulations made in Europe.

I don’t think so.

The UK signed up in 1973 to join the Common Market. The referendum in 1975 ratified that, but this was for a Common Market NOT a Federal Europe.

Cliff Fazackerley

via email

brexit

Not sure if

I’m indecisive

On Brexit, I used to be indecisive, but now I’m not so sure!

Andy Wadsworth

via email