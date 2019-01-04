'Cards have lost real meaning of Christmas'

I would like to express my sadness regarding the lack of religious Christmas cards available.

The other week I received an email from an action group, asking me to buy their cards to help them financially.

There was a choice of two, neither of which represented the true meaning of Christmas, which is the celebration of the Nativity.

Instead, on our cards, we get Santa Claus (invented to sell Coca-Cola), elves and reindeer (who are never to be seen) and snowmen.

So why do non-Christians bother celebrating at all?

They now worship the new God – consumerism, which has not only kidnapped Christmas, but the other Christian festivals, Easter and Halloween, in order to make people spend, spend, spend while turning them away from the Christian faith.

I asked why there were no religious cards.

The response was that some people feel uncomfortable sending them.

I had a similar response from certain high street stores.

Why then should those people bother celebrating Christmas if its true meaning offends them so much?

I don’t celebrate Ramadan, Diwali, Yom Kippur etc but I wouldn’t insult those who do by diluting their beliefs and commercialising their festivals or preventing them from mentioning what they’re about because that makes people “uncomfortable”.

In the window of my local British Heart Foundation charity shop, there was one of an angel and another of an abstract Nativity scene.

There was also cards of animals dressed as Santa and one was a pig.

Surely that could offend a lot of people.

Scott Andrews

Address supplied

environment

Proposals fail to protect nature

It is very disappointing to see the proposals in the Government’s draft Environment Bill have been significantly weakened.

Our local wildlife and special places for nature require much more robust protection.

The Government’s proposals fall well short of delivering the vital improvements our already fragile natural world so urgently needs.

We are calling on Ministers and MPs to rise to this once-in-a-lifetime challenge and show much greater ambition.

I am greatly concerned that, unless they do, we will continue to see our wildlife and habitats decline for many years to come.

We need a Bill that enshrines a tough green watchdog with the authority to take action against the Government if it breaks the rules, and which requires local authorities to map out where wildlife needs protection and habitats need improvement – a Nature Recovery Network.

We are asking readers to contact their MP and tell them how important this Bill is and ask them to call for these major improvements we are asking for – a powerful green watchdog, targets and a Nature Recovery Network enshrined in law.

Liz Ballard

Wildlife Trust

politics

Blair’s blunders are to blame

When Tony Blair was Prime Minister, he valued referenda so much that he twice promised one on his changes to EU constitutions.

Unfortunately, he changed his mind and decided against giving democracy back to the people.

He wouldn’t change his mind this time, if he had the power, because this time the people have already voted to withdraw from the EU and this time it is concentrating his mind.

Remember how Tony Blair valued the views of the people when he lied about weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and took us into an illegal war? It was the fallout from this, and Blair’s policy to allow mass immigration to the UK, that brought about Brexit in the first place.

Mervyn Jackson

Address supplied

society

Make a decision

The Government could, if it so desired, pull the plug on so-called bed blocking in hospitals.

It could pay nursing home fees direct from the Government for everyone entitled, with no means testing. This could end overnight, and the money should be taken from overseas aid.

After all, this money is supposed to be for emergencies and social care is a emergency, but this is too easy for politicians.

They would rather hold meetings and produce white papers, pink papers, green papers. Is no one in Westminster able to make a decision?

Judy Goodwin

Address supplied

society

Test failed

The attempt to drive a wedge between those who have and those that do not is succeeding, whilst the gap between rich and poor is forever widening. David Cameron once said: “The test of a good society is how you look after the elderly, the frail, the vulnerable and the poorest.”

I have news for Dave. You and those you represent have failed on all counts.

Roy Pearson via email