'Broken promises and Lancashire’s history'

Have your say

Re: Tweet asking if readers knew Bolton-By-Bowland, pictured, was originally in Yorkshire until 1974 and is now in Lancashire (LP Letters, December 27)?

Yes! We knew Bolton-by-Bowland was partly in the West Riding of Yorkshire AND Lancashire before 1974, and did you know that Coniston, Hawkshead, Ulverston, most of Lake Windermere, Barrow, Manchester, Liverpool and many other great towns and villages were too?

A crafty thing was done at the time.

We were told it was only administrative and they were still in their original counties, so poor Westmorland disappeared for good, as did Rutland and many other ancient counties!

Beatrix Potter lived in Lancashire (Hill Top) and Stan Laurel was born in Lancashire, not Cumberland, as keeps being bruited about.

Kendal is Westmorland and Waddington is in Yorkshire, not Lancashire, whilst Whitewell is a bit of both.

Well, they are if some nefarious goings-on hadn’t gone on! Does it remind you of anything?

For example, if we voted to join the EU 40 years ago, it would be for trading only, not to be marching towards a United Land of Europe.

Or if Brexit won the vote in the recent referendum, we would leave the EU, or if remain won, then we stayed in!

Is it any wonder people don’t believe a word from those who govern?

They say one thing but do another.

This is often quite the opposite of what was promised!

Christine Cross

via email

football

Outstanding Gallagher

Re: Preston North End. In my opinion, Paul Gallagher, pictured, should start in every game for Preston.

He’s been outstanding. He is a class act who controls the midfield and his partnership with Ben Pearson is perfect.

His experience is vital, along with Clark and Huntington.

For some reason, Alex Neil kept him on the bench earlier. This was a big mistake, along with his selection of Fisher and Hughes.

Preston should offer Gallagher a new contract now his displays deserved this.

J Miller

Penwortham

christmas

Our Queen was right in speech

Christmas Day, 2018 .

In five minutes that wonderful lady – Our Queen – with all her wisdom, experience and understanding of people, said what no politician was able to say to inspire their colleagues, or indeed those who elected them – US .

She also put over, very strongly, what our archbishops and church leaders seem to find so difficult to say.

That was her belief in God and the teachings of Jesus, whose birthday we have been celebrating.

Thank you, Ma’am, for not pandering to modern ‘political correctness’ nor apologising to those of ‘other faiths’ – in case they may resent us mentioning ‘Jesus’ in our Christian country.

Being nice and showing respect for each other is good for all of us and helps to bind our families more closely together.

Harvey Carter

Newton

christmas

Speech was ruined for me

One of my annual highlights, the Queen’s Christmas Day Broadcast, was totally ruined for me this year by widespread advance publication of its contents.

Leaking details of the broadcast was once virtually a hanging offence but it seems that this is now actually a duty of palace officials.

Next year, it would be nice for Her Majesty’s remarks to come as a total

surprise.

John Eoin Douglas

via email

crime

Action needed on drug gangs

What is Theresa May’s pathetic Government doing about drug gangs?

A competent and capable cabinet minister should be put in charge of this issue immediately.

Those people responsible for this atrocious national situation should receive the heaviest penalties such as life imprisonment.

I used to be a great admirer of Mrs May.

This admiration is now very much eroded.

This country is now travelling in reverse.

PL Taylor

Address supplied

CHARITY

Stamp appeal

Would any kind readers please send their used stamps to: Kidney Care UK3,

The Windmills,

St Mary’s Close,

Turk Street,

Alton, EU34 1EF.

Many thanks.

S Boyle, Chorley