YOUR SAY: ‘Paramedics under appreciated’

Paramedics across Lancashire are going on strike – with further industrial action on the horizon. North West Ambulance Service paramedics that are members of the GMB union staged a two hour walk out.

It comes after more than 84 per cent of members voted for strike action in relation to a long-running pay dispute.

Mike Buoey from GMB said: “GMB’s north west paramedics are taking this step reluctantly as a last resort – but they’ve been backed into a corner.”

Michael Forrest, Deputy Chief Executive for NWAS, said: “The trust is extremely disappointed with the actions proposed by GMB and believes it has worked closely with them to try and work through the issues which formed the basis of the ballot.”

Our ambulance service is so underpaid and under appreciated, and has been for far too long. Good luck to them in their attempts to try and finally gain recognition for doing the job that the vast majority of us couldn’t do.

Ann Langley

Very little of this is being reported by the media so we’ll oblige and share it to highlight action.

PHC Law

After 40yrs as a UNITE senior shop steward, it’s always the last resort to strike, and then after all avenues have been exhausted.

It’s a two-way street, management need to get around the table to sort this claim out. They obviously fear an independent investigation on the true worth of their staff

Peter Moule

Good for them. I hope they get what they want.

Carlo Maniscalco

If it’s taken 13 years to try and resolve this problem, what chance do we have of sorting out Brexit? There are some jobs where you don’t go on strike !

Ian Loughlin

No strike, how about driver training then they dont get lost or take 40mins to get to a job that’s 5 mins away without blues n twos, which I know happens on a regular basis

Ben Lund

Not everyone gets placed where or near where they live, I’m afraid. And not every ambulance comes from a local station or area. It’s the next available vehicle, which could be in the next county.

Georgina Lane

Putting John Q. Public at risk is NOT good!

Alexandra Keri Divine

Paramedics very rarely go on strike, so this will have been an action of last resort if their dispute could not be solved. They do an extremely tough job and they deserve all our support.

Mark White

13 years this dispute has been going on?? Why don’t both sides just sit down and talk and they could solve it

Anna Bennett

There are some jobs where you just shouldn’t strike. Lives depend on them

Brenda Docking

These guys are heroes, they all deserve a massive raise.

Richard Squires