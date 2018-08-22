Youngsters from Prince's Trust are honoured with end of course certificates

A team of young adults were awarded for their team work and skills in the community.

The team - known as team 36 - were congratulated with a special presentation event at Preston’s College.

Team leader Adam Hollett from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, left, and Mayor of Preston Coun Trevor Hart, right, presents Tarag Adam, centre, with his certificate.

The course, led by Adam Hollett, is in partnership with The Prince’s Trust, Preston’s College and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

Sally-Ann Myerscough, programme support worker with the Prince’s Trust, said: “The young adults completed a wide range of activities, working with crews at Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, who provided many different activities to develop their leadership and team work skills.

“It was a 12-week course, where the youngsters gain a certificate in team work, employability and community skills.

“The were assessed on working as a team and with community groups to help in their projects. They worked with Let’s Grow, Preston, to help improve the garden and for the team work element, they worked with several community groups for refugee families.

Team leader Adam Hollett from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, left, and Mayor of Preston Coun Trevor Hart, right, presents Roudwin Gilbril, centre, with his certificate.

“The youngsters also took part in two weeks work experience and took a trip to Windmill Farm. The students have worked really hard and have been a good group to work with.”

The Mayor of Preston Coun Trevor Hart, right, presents Idris Balola with his certificate.