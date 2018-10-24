'You can find love at any age' say pair of newlywed 80-year-olds

Have your say

Kathlyn Selby and David Hanks could be Lancashire’s oldest newlyweds.

The pair, both in their 80s, celebrated their marriage at St Mary’s in Penwortham, having met at the church.

“You can find love at any age”, said grandmother-of-four Kathlyn.

Kathlyn, who was widowed in 2000, has been a long time member of the congregation and member of St Mary’s Dramatic Society. They met when she approached David for help making a set for a play.

David, who served for eight years in the Merchant Navy, and has also been an accountant, is also a talented woodworker, so set to work.

After helping out, the pair met up after church and he eventually joined the society.

The wedding was attended by 100 guests .

Many belonged to the Townswoman’s Guild, which Kathlyn is chairman of.

The bride wore a peach, lace cocktail dress, complimented by a small tiara and a posy of flowers.

David, who is also a lay preacher, began attending church after the death of his wife in 2013.

He said: “It’s wonderful to be a newlywed again, I’m over the moon. There is a lot of loneliness when you lose your partner, so to be lifted up again is something quite indescribable.”

Kathlyn, who worked as a civil servant for Preston City Council, said: “It’s great getting married again.”

“It’s the same but on a smaller scale. The first time around it’s all new, but now we know what we’re doing!

“It’s funny because I met my first husband in church, David met his wife in church, and now we’ve met each other in church.

“I think the secret to finding love as an octogenarian is to go to church!”

The couple honeymooned in the Lake District and live together in Penwortham.