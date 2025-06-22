Yes, we've been out again - Lancs Police issue two-word warning to motorists after receiving complaints

Police have issued a two-word warning to motorists after receiving numerous calls about speeding.

Thornton Cleveleys and Poulton Police said they had been out again urging vehicles to slow down Lancaster Road in Knott End, this is part of our Community Road Watch (CRW) programme.

Thornton Cleveleys and Poulton Police have urged motorists to 'slow down' after being called out again to Lancaster Road in Knott End due to speeding concerns | Thornton Cleveleys and Poulton Police

They said: “Yes, we've been out again to try and slow down vehicles along Lancaster Road in Knott End, this is part of our Community Road Watch ( CRW) programme.

“We have received further complaints from your local community in regards to the speeds of vehicles along this 20mph stretch and they were right!”

They added: “We checked 55 vehicles and found 4 failed to see us!

“This CRW session isn't about issuing fines , it's not about making money. We are writing to the driving to advise them of their speed, to get them to consider others and SLOW DOWN.”

If you are worried about speeding in your area can report your concerns HERE.

