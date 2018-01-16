YELLOW WARNING: Preston warned to prepare for snow and ice

Preston has been warned to brace itself for snowy icy weather after forecasters issued a yellow weather warning.

Met Office experts are warning residents to take care on Tuesday into Wednesday after between 2 - 8cm of snow was predicted to fall on lower ground in parts of the North West.

Forecasters are predicting the bad weather will hit the area as temperatures plummet to below freezing point overnight on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "Heavy, squally showers of snow will continue through Tuesday and Tuesday night, although perhaps more of sleet and hail near some coasts.

"Over the hills, snow will drift in the strong to gale force winds. There is likely to be an increase in snowfall amounts this evening.

"Travel delays on roads are possible, as are public transport cancellations. There is a chance of power cuts, while services such as mobile phone coverage may be affected."

Drivers have been warned to take extra care on the roads.