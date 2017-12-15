YELLOW WARNING: Ice predicted across the North West

A yellow weather warning for ice has been issued across the North West.

Met Office forecasters are warning residents across the region to be prepared for hazardous icy conditions on untreated roads, cycle paths and pavements.

The warning is in place from 5pm on Friday, December 15 until 11am on Saturday, December 16.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "Ice will be a hazard in places on Friday evening and Saturday morning. The extent of hazards looks like being somewhat lower than preceding days, but where wintry showers fall, or there is still patchy snowcover, icy stretches are likely on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

"The cold, showery weather will finally begin to lose its grip as we move into the weekend."