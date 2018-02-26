Yellow and amber snow warnings issued for parts of Lancashire

Have your say

The Met Office has issued a yellow and amber weather warnings for snow in parts of Lancashire.

Weather warnings in place for Tuesday and Wednesday this week

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow in Lancashire from 12.05am on Tuesday, February 27, followed by an amber weather warning for snow from 4am on Wednesday, February 28.

The worst of the weather is predicted for the east of the county, reaching more central parts by Wednesday.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Snow showers or longer periods of snow are expected on Tuesday, accompanied by very low temperatures.

"Heavy snow showers are also expected on Wednesday.

"Travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers.

"Some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely.

"There is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off. Power cuts are likely and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected.

Further information on weather conditions can be obtained by visiting the Met Office website www.metoffice.gov.uk