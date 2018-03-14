World record scarecrow attempt for Wray Festival

A world record attempt for the largest gathering of people dressed as scarecrows will take place in Wray this year.

The ambitious bid marks the Wray Scarecrow Festival which marks its 25th anniversary.

Peter Foster and his Robin Hood

The ten day event attracts thousands to the village with visitors coming far and wide to take part in the activities.

Organisers are hoping the world record attempt will attract even more people to the festival, which runs from Saturday April 28 to Monday May 7.

“Wray Scarecrow Festival has been running for 25 years now and what better way to celebrate than with a world record attempt,” said John Gordon, of the Wray Scarecrow Committee.

“We are trying to constantly keep the festival up to date, it’s not just about the scarecrows, we have a huge array of new events this year.”

The world record attempt will take place on Friday May 4 during the Giant Scarecrow Parade through the village.

The parade will start at 6.30pm at Gars End and be led by the Blast Furness Band.

Organisers are encouraging everyone who wants to take part in the parade to dress as scarecrows for the world record attempt.

But a strict dress code has been set by the Guinness World Record judges. People dressed as scarecrows must adhere/dress to the following:

*A straw or cloth hat

*Straw hair which sticks out from under the hat

*A long sleeved top and trousers which are covered with patches

*Straw must stick out from the hand and feet holes

*A scarecrow mask or face painted like a scarecrow

More requirements may be added to the strict code before the event, to keep up to date email wrayscarecrows@gmail.com

Around 250 scarecrows is the approximate target and Guinness World Record officials will be there to judge.

This year’s festival theme is Lights, Camera, Action, set by Wray with Botton Endowed Primary School.

David Hartnup, who has lived in Wray for nearly 50 years, organised the festival for the first time in 1993.

He said: “When my wife and I were on holiday in France we saw a scarecrow festival.

“There wasn’t anyone going to it but all the scarecrows were absolutely fascinating.

“I brought the idea back to Wray and I believe we were the first in the country to actually do it.

“We organised a scarecrow festival with plenty of big prizes, and that was it.

“It has really gone from strength to strength.”

Here are some of the events taking place:

*10k road race & scarecrows - Saturday April 28

*Bowland Forest cycle event - Sunday April 29

The Bowland Forest Populaire starts at 9am at the Wray Village Institute and finishes there.

This event is open to all cyclists willing to ride a course of just over 100km of undulating roads; most of which are minor roads and country lanes.

Entry is £7 on the day (or £5 in advance for CTC/ Cycling UK or Audax UK members).

Further details and entry forms can be obtained from Mike Hutchinson via mikehutchinson@fastmail.fm.

*Bike night - Thursday May 3

*Giant Scarecrow Parade and world record attempt - Friday May 4

*Soap Box Derby, Ball Race and vintage vehicles - Sunday May 6

The Soap Box Derby is a new event this year and presents the Wacky Wrayces.

Age categories for Primary School – up to 11 years, Secondary School – up to 16 years, ddults – over 16 years.

For further information and an entry form visit wrayscarecrows.wordpress.com

*Wray Fair featuring a number of attractions - May 7.

For more details on the events visit lancasterguardian.co.uk or visit https://wrayscarecrows.wordpress.com to get involved.