World Cancer Day: Royal Preston Hospital raising awareness

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is raising awareness and improving education about cancer during World Camcer Day on Monday, February 4

The theme for this year’s campaign is #IAmAndIWill; encouraging people to make a personal commitment to take action to impact the future of cancer.

World Cancer Day

To support the day; staff at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals will be holding an information stand at the main entrance to Royal Preston Hospital on Monday. There will be information available for visitors throughout the day, as well as a chance to talk with staff for support, advice or further information.

Martin Bond, Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Service Manager at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals, said: “World Cancer Day is a fantastic opportunity to improve education around cancer; including signs and symptoms, ways to prevent certain cancers, and how to support loved ones who are affected. Cancer affects approximately 1 in 6 of us directly, but affects us all through family, friends, colleagues and loved ones.”