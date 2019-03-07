World Book Day comes to Preston

Book characters are the order of the day today as schools and nurseries across the county celebrate World Book day

Traditional school uniforms were swapped for the garb of popular book characters, from Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz to Harry Potter or Cruella de Vil in a bid to encourage a love of reading.

As part of the initiative £1 World Book Day book tokens are being given to children and young people which can be exchanged for one of 12 special books.

These pupils and their carers at Little Acorns Pre-School at Kennington Primary School in Fulwood, Preston, had great fun dressing up and learning about each other's favourite story book characters.

If you want to share your photos send them to lep.newsdesk@jpimedia.co.uk

World Book Day is an annual event the organised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation to promote reading, publishing, and copyright.