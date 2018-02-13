Works to start on Preston retirement complex

Construction work for a £10m older people’s village - billed as the first of its kind in Preston - is set to get underway.

The Community Gateway Association (CGA) scheme at Dovedale Avenue in Ingol will include 60 apartments supported by community facilities.

Earmarked for completion in 2020, development works will start weeks after a similar scheme, a vast retirement village near Grimsargh, was given the green light.

READ MORE: Retirement village gets green light

The £10.7m Ingol masterplan has been part funded by £4.2m from Homes England and £540k from county hall, CGA bosses said.

It received planning permission in 2016 with workers set to be on site next month. Planning officers had said the loss of open space was mitigated by the development’s “economic and social benefits.”

CGA Director Louise Mattinson said: “So much thought has gone into this scheme to produce the highest quality homes for its new residents. At every step we’ve had resident involvement and both the research and ideas they have contributed to the design have been invaluable.”

READ MORE: Plans for 60 apartments at independent living scheme

Tenants will have access to 24-hour care with the rooms tailored to a range of care needs.

Community facilities will include a cafe that will be open to visitors.

Concerns about the loss of green space and impact on local amenities were voiced in 2016 but did not block planning approval.