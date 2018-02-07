Works to start on major Preston development plan

The first stages of works connected with the multi-million pound makeover of the Adelphi Quarter will start this week, impacting on visitors to Preston city centre.

The University of Central Lancashire earlier this year received planning approval for its £60m masterplan for the area, including a vast student centre, civic square and new road layout.

Workers will begin excavation works this week as part of the process of linking up utility service pipes and wires on pedestrian walkways.

Phase two, which will include digging up sections of road, will start in April.

These works will pave the way for the large scale works with the construction phase of the student centre is scheduled to start early next year.

Michael Ahern, UCLan’s chief operating officer, said: “These important investigations will ensure works can be carried out on time and with minimal disruption once the construction phase of the student centre commences.

“During April and May we expect the preparatory work will impact on traffic coming into the city centre and we would advise road users to allow more time when planning their journeys.

“The teams involved are doing everything possible to ensure this essential work is completed quickly to minimise any inconvenience.”

Alternative routes for pedestrians will be in operation until the end of March.

Phase two will begin in late April and continue for one week. The roads affected include sections of Corporation Street, Friargate, Moor Lane, Walker Street and Fylde Road.

Temporary traffic lights should be expected during this phase but roads will remain open, construction bosses have said.