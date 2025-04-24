Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work has started on enhancements to several ‘pocket parks’ close to Accrington town centre.

Improvements to Bank Street at the corner of Warner Street, began earlier this month. This area has been refurbished and new trees have been planted, ready for spring with further work including bulb planting to follow soon.

Three additional areas within the town centre are also set for improvement. While these enhancements will involve the careful removal of some trees, this step is necessary to ensure the long-term health of the urban landscape. The selective removal of trees will:

Make way for new, healthier tree varieties that are better suited to urban environments.

Create space for improved seating, accessibility, and community facilities.

Allow for better light penetration and air circulation in these pocket parks.

Enable the installation of new infrastructure that will benefit the community.

This work aligns with the recent successful refurbishment of the Accrington Pals Memorial Garden on Church Street. Here, strategic tree removal was followed by the planting of new trees, the addition of a permanent horticultural feature, and the installation of the Accrington Pals sculpture, creating a high-quality seating area in the town centre.

A Council Spokesperson said: “We are excited to see these spaces transformed into pocket parks. These improvements will provide residents with beautiful, accessible areas to relax and enjoy the town. We have been working closely with the Accrington Town Centre Greening Group, Hyndburn Green Spaces Forum, Accrington and Rossendale College and other partners over the last few months to get these projects started.”

The three areas to be improved include Avenue Parade Gardens, which will be enhanced with quality materials, horticultural features, new trees, and a bespoke sculpture designed by renowned sculptor John Everiss later this year. For every tree removed, new trees will be planted, ensuring green spaces are available at various points throughout the town.

Funding for this project has been provided by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.