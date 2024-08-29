Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work has started again on this Lancashire market as contractors look to have it completed by November.

The £500,000 refurbishment of a popular Lancashire market has started to take shape after a central piece of framework has been installed.

The central steel framework for the new sheltered social hub at Haslingden Market has been erected and once the work is completed will provide a sheltered seating zone with benches where visitors can eat food bought from a variety of street food cabins.

Other work in the £500,000 refurbishment will include levelling and resurfacing the floor to make it safe and accessible, renovating and reopening the public toilets, improving the trader communal area, and making the market space lighter, brighter and safer.

Also, new gates and railings will be installed at each end of the market.

The steel structure starts to take shape at the heart of Haslingden Market. | Rossendale Borough Council

There will also be an open-air area that will be used for music and theatre performances with temporary seating, mini festivals and one-off artisan markets.

Councillor Adrian Lythgoe, a Cabinet member for Rossendale Borough Council and chair of the Haslingden 2040 Board, said: “I am delighted that work on the refurbishment of the market is now well under way.

“While there have been some unforeseen delays, the new main contractor will complete the work by autumn.

“Once reopened the market will offer local residents and visitors a fantastic social hub and bring extra life to the centre of town.”

Local contractor, B&E Boys were given control of the market’s refurbishment back in July after the council replaced the previous contractors.

Work on the market was temporarily delayed when the council proactively served notice on the previous contractor due to timescales for the completion of works not being met.

Councillor Adrian Lythgoe, a Cabinet member on Rossendale Borough Council and chair of the Haslingden 2040 Board, said: “We would like to thank everyone, especially market traders, for their patience and understanding, during the delay and we are pleased that B&E Boys Ltd is committed to completing the project as soon as possible.”

A closer look at what Haslingden Market will look like after its major refurbishment. | Rossendale Borough Council

A calendar of events will celebrate the opening of the new market including a young people’s market.

Rossendale Council has committed £200,000 to the refurbishment and the remaining £300,000 is funded via the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.