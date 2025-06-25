A significant upgrade to one of Preston’s most notorious pinch-points is about to begin.

Work to transform Skew Bridge and Preston Road in Grimsargh starts on Monday, June 30, with a key phase of construction carefully scheduled during school holidays to keep disruption to a minimum.

The transformative project is part of a government-backed initiative to make public transport more reliable. It will deliver:

A wider bridge to allow two-way traffic for all vehicles, including buses and HGVs, without the need to give way.

A new pedestrian crossing near Grimsargh St Michael’s Primary School, making it safer for children and families to cross.

Two mini-roundabouts at the Ribblesdale Drive and Whittingham Lane junctions to ease congestion and improve access for residents.

Contractor AE Yates will be setting up the site compound at Grimsargh St Michael’s Church on Monday. Ahead of the main bridge works in July, the council will install temporary fencing, clear vegetation, and prepare a path under the bridge for construction vehicles.

Drivers cannot be sure what might be coming in the opposite direction when they approach Skew Bridge in Grimsargh

Councillor Warren Goldsworthy, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said: “We know how vital Preston Road is to daily life in Grimsargh, and we’ve planned this scheme with the community in mind. By using quick construction methods and timing key phases during school holidays, we’re working hard to keep disruption to a minimum.

"Once complete, this project will make journeys smoother, safer, and faster for everyone—whether you’re walking to school, driving to work, or catching the bus.”

Preston Road will also need to be closed at key times. The main closure will be for around one week during the autumn school half-term holiday in the last week of October to allow the widened section of the bridge to be installed. There will also be overnight closures in July, September and November for three nights in total.

What to expect:

Bridge installation: A one-week closure of Preston Road will be needed during the October half-term school holiday to complete work to connect the existing bridge section to the new widening.

Overnight closures: Three nights of closures are planned across July, September, and November.

Traffic management: Temporary traffic lights will be used sparingly, and a signed diversion will be in place during closures.

Public Transport: During the road closure, a shuttle bus will connect Grimsargh and Longridge, linking with services on to Preston.

Pedestrian access: Will remain open via the footbridge next to Skew Bridge.

Construction traffic: Will primarily use the old railway line behind the church to reduce local impact.

The scheme is being funded as part of Lancashire County Council's Bus Service Improvement Plan and is one of a number of measures to reduce journey times for passengers.

You can find out more about the project on Lancashire County Council website at www.lancashire.gov.uk/council/strategies-policies-plans/roads-parking-and-travel/major-transport-schemes/grimsargh-skew-bridge