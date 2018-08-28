Woodplumpton clay shooting event raises £11,000 for Heartbeat, Headway, MNDA and MS Society

A clay shooting event fetched more than £11,000 for five local causes.

Participants took part in the annual Toplands Clay Shoot and Tessleymoor Gundogs Country charity event, raising £11,112 which will be split between Heartbeat, Headway, MNDA, the MS Society and the Woodplumpton parish.

The event, held in Woodplumpton, included a clay shoot competition, gundog scurry, local food and drink, charity auction and raffle, BBQ, children’s attractions and trade stands.

Lisa Riding, Heartbeat fund-raiser said: “I just want to say a great big thank you to the organisers for choosing to support Heartbeat again at this year’s charity event and donating a remarkable £2,500. The money raised will help Heartbeat continue delivering its services to more than 900 people every week through its cardiac rehabilitation sessions in Preston and the surrounding area. This currently costs more than £1m per year and is entirely funded from voluntary donations.”

Liz Bamber, from Headway Preston and Chorley, said: “We wish to thank the organisers for this wonderful donation of £2,500. Their support is so very much appreciated. We shall look forward to the event next year.”

A spokesman from Tessleymoor Gundogs said: “Without the help of our sponsors RSM and Tom Baron’s the event would not be as successful as it is, enabling us to raise such a fantastic amount year after year.”