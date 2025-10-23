Woodland Primary School in Lancashire celebrates Woodland Whippets running club's 10th anniversary

It was a weekend to remember for pupils past and present of Woodland Primary School as the school’s much-loved running club, The Woodland Whippets, marked its 10th anniversary in style.

The milestone was celebrated at Tawd Valley Parkrun, where children, families, and staff gathered to honour a decade of dedication, fitness, and community spirit.

Founded by headteacher Keeley Taberner, her husband Steven Taberner and deputy headteacher Vicky Beeley, the club has seen hundreds of children earn their distinctive Woodland Whippet T-shirts over the years, earned through regular attendance at the Saturday morning Parkrun.

For the past decade, the Taberners and Miss Beeley have given up their Saturday mornings to cheer on pupils and encourage healthy lifestyles and community spirit beyond the classroom.

Keely said: “It’s incredible to see how many children have come through the Whippets over the years.

“It’s not just about running, it’s about confidence, resilience and being part of something special.”

The anniversary event drew a crowd of pupils past and present, and parents, with many sharing fond memories of early morning runs and muddy trainers.

She added: “Seeing former pupils return with their own families really shows the lasting impact this club has had.”

As laughter and applause echoed across Tawd Valley, 10 years on, The Woodland Whippets celebrated still going strong and running together as a true community.

