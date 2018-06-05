Women taken to hospital after two-car smash in Chorley

Two women were taken to hospital following a collision in Chorley, say Ambulance Services.

Emergency services including, fire, ambulance and police attended the accident on West Way in Euxton just after 1pm on Monday, June 4.

Read more stories: Man arrested after stolen car pursued in Preston

Fire crews say that one woman was left in her car for a short time while they waited for paramedics to arrive.

A fire service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a two car crash.

"The door on the driver's side of one of the cars had buckled and stopped the lady getting out. We waited for the attendance of ambulance services to check her over before she was helped out of the passenger side."

Ambulance services sent an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle to the scene.

One patient is said to have suffered back pain and another suffered seat belt related injuries.

Both were taken to hospital for treatment.