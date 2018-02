Have your say

A woman who breathed in smoke during a fire at a second floor flat in Brook Street, Preston city centre, had to be treated by paramedics, the fire service said.

Firefighters were called to tackle the fire, which happened when a grill pan set alight, at around 7.20pm yesterday.

The flames were out by the time they arrived, a spokesman said, but a fan was needed to clear the flat of smoke.

"A woman had suffered the effects of breathing smoke and was attended to by paramedics," the spokesman added.