Woman taken to hospital after crash in Preston

A woman was taken to hospital with leg and arm injuries after she was involved in a two vehicle crash, say ambulance services.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the accident on Garstang Road at around 10.45am on Thursday, December 7.

Firefighters from Fulwood rescued the woman from a blue Toyota.

A spokesman for fire service said: "One fire engine from Fulwood attended a road traffic collision involving a car and a van on Garstang Road in Preston.

"Firefighters rescued one casualty from the car, who was taken to hospital by ambulance, and ensured there were no remaining hazards from fuel, fire or debris."