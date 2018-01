A woman was treated for the effects of smoke after a chip pan fire at a house in New Hall Lane, Preston, this afternoon.

The chip pan had been removed by the occupants before firefighters arrived.

The woman was treated at the scene as a precaution and did not need hospital treatment.

A fire brigade spokesman said the occupants had originally run the Preston station on its landline to report the incident.

He stressed that all genuine emergencies should dial 999 for immediate action.