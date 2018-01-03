Woman rescued from Conder Green following flood

A woman was rescued from a car that had become stuck in flood water last night (Tuesday).

Two fire engines from Lancaster and Blackburn along with a boat and water rescue unit from Penwortham assisted HM Coastguard in rescuing one woman from a car that had become stuck in flood water on Corricks Lane in Conder Green.

Crews assisted the woman who became stuck on Tuesday January 2 at around 11.30pm.

This comes after strong winds hit Lancaster and Morecambe last night as Storm Eleanor swept across the UK.

Storm Eleanor is the fifth named storm to hit the British Isles this winter.