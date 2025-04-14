Woman in her 70s suffers ‘serious hip injury’ in attack at Lancashire Co-op store
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The assault occurred at the Co-op store on Bacup Road on March 21.
Officers today released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0725 of March 21.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.