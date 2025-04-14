Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman in her 70s suffered a “serious hip injury” after she was attacked at a Co-op store in Waterfoot.

The assault occurred at the Co-op store on Bacup Road on March 21.

Officers today released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.

If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0725 of March 21.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.