Woman in her 70s suffers ‘serious hip injury’ in attack at Lancashire Co-op store

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 14th Apr 2025, 13:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A woman in her 70s suffered a “serious hip injury” after she was attacked at a Co-op store in Waterfoot.

The assault occurred at the Co-op store on Bacup Road on March 21.

Officers today released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A woman in her 70s suffered a “serious hip injury” after she was attacked at a Co-op store in WaterfootA woman in her 70s suffered a “serious hip injury” after she was attacked at a Co-op store in Waterfoot
A woman in her 70s suffered a “serious hip injury” after she was attacked at a Co-op store in Waterfoot | Lancashire Police

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0725 of March 21.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:Co-OpLancashireLancashire PolicePolice
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice