Woman in her 40s rushed to hospital after suffering medical episode on Lancaster Road in Morecambe

Police had cordoned off an alley at the side of Lancaster Road School after emergency services were called and said: "It’s a woman having a medical episode. She has been taken to hospital."

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said: "We were called out to Lancaster Road in Morecambe at 11.36am today, Tuesday, and sent an ambulance, one advanced paramedic, a rapid response vehicle and the air ambulance.

"The air ambulance helped treat the woman who was in her 40s after she suffered a medical episode and then she was taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary in pretty serious condition by land ambulance for treatment."

Police vans and cars at the scene on Lancaster Road in Morecambe where a woman suffered a medical episode. Picture by Tony North.

An advanced paramedic vehicle and a rapid response vehicle at the scene on Lancaster Road where a woman suffered a medical episode. Picture by Tony North.