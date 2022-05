Ambulance crews called the police after a young woman was found unresponsive inside an address in Aberdeen Road at around 4.20pm on Monday (May 16).

The woman, aged in her 20s, was taken to hospital where she later died.

Police said her death was not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

A woman died in hospital after being found unresponsive at a house in Aberdeen Road, Lancaster. (Credit: Google)

“The woman’s family have been informed,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.