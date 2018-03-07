Woman discovered unconscious by river in Avenham Park

A woman was taken to hospital after she was discovered lying unconscious in Avenham Park, say police.
Police were called out by a member of the public who discovered the woman by the river just before 9pm on Tuesday evening.
Officers delivered first aid until the arrival of paramedics.
A spokesman for Lancs ARV said in a Tweet: "Car tasked to Preston today has just finished using enhanced first aid on an unconscious lady by the river in Avenham Park.
"Quickly assisted by IR colleagues and @nwas. Lady was given treatment at the scene and now hospital."
Police later confirmed that the woman regained consciousness in hospital.
A police investigation into the incident has been launched.