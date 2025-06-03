Woman dies after being 'pulled from swimming pool' at Total Fitness gym in Preston
The woman, believed to be in her 60s, was pulled from the swimming pool at Total Fitness on Strand Road yesterday evening.
She was pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of staff and emergency teams.
Police were called by the ambulance service shortly after 5.30 pm.
Officers have confirmed her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course.
“Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this time,” a Lancashire Police spokesman said.
Total Fitness has been approached for comment.
