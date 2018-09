Have your say

An elderly woman was taken to hospital with burns this afternoon after an incident at her Preston home.

Firefighters were called to a house in Lancaster Road North at around 1.20pm.

The occupant had sustained burns to herself and her clothing in her bedroom.

Fire crews from Preston tackled the blaze and the woman was taken to Royal Preston Hospital by ambulance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is not thought to be suspicious.