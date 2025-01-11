Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crisp winter sunshine is expected throughout most of Lancashire today but patchy rain or sleet is expected later in the day, says the Met Office.

Although the temperature will be slightly warmer, there is still snow and ice around on many roads and drivers are advised to drive carefully.

The national weather service says that although freezing fog may linger all day for some, keeping it very cold locally, the majority will see some crisp winter sunshine, albeit staying frosty well into the day.

Although conditions will remain cold and frosty across Lancashire, some winter sunshine is expected for most areas today. Photo: Paul-Anthony-Spink | Paul-Anthony-Spink

Conditions are expected to turn cloudier later in the day with patchy rain or sleet and a maximum temperature of 3 °C.

In Blackpool, rain and sleet are expected between the hours of 4pm and 8pm, with a similar forecast for Preston.

However, despite many flood warnings being issued across England, there are currently none for Lancashire.

In the evening it will be cloudy across much of the county, with patchy rain and sleet but clear spells developing later with perhaps a few fog patches in places.

Although it won’t be as cold as recently it will still remain frosty for most, with a minimum temperature of -2 °C.

Sunday:

There will be a cold and frosty start with a few fog patches. Often cloudy through the morning with sunny spells developing more widely by the afternoon.

The temperature is expected to feel a bit milder, with a maximum temperature 5 °C.

