Winter snowfall for a dream day

A white crystal theme and a sprinkling of light snow created a dream setting for Hayley Ashton and Andy Palmer’s wedding.

They tied the knot at Rivington Parish Church at a ceremony conducted by Rev Stephen Fletcher.

They then headed to Eaves Hall in Clitheroe for the reception.

Hayley, 28, a service manager, said: “The wow feeling you get driving up to Eaves Hall made us certain that this was where we wanted our dream day.”

They met in 2011 at the Bolton Championship Golf Tournament.

Andy is a professional golfer and Hayley’s family are golfers too and having watched Andy play each round to the final where he won, Hayley said she had found her lucky charm.

They went on their first date where love blossomed.

Andy proposed in a Leeds restaurant with a ring from Preston’s of Bolton, the shop where Hayley had admired the jewellery as a little girl.

On the morning of the wedding they sent gifts to one another before a black Rolls-Royce Phantom drove them to church.

Hayley had designed much of the wedding accessories herself, including the favours which were salted caramel candles in jars and personalised mini bags. Avalanche roses and hydrangeas with dangling candle orbs created centre pieces and there were large blossom trees, handmade by the Chorley couple themselves, which lit up at night to surround the dance floor.

Hayley’s bridal bouquet also had a bouquet charm so that her late grandparents could be with her as she walked down the aisle.

Andy, 28, said: “Hayley looked incredible, her dress was just as I thought it would be.

“The day was everything we dreamed of, all the hard work and planning to make the day perfect was all worth it especially to hear that from all our guests.”

Hayley, also 28, added: “Standing at the top of the aisle in church with my dad walking to Andy was the most amazing feeling, I remember not being able to take my eyes off him.

“Saying our vows was so personal and filled with love, I’ll remember every second.”