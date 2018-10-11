Winter ice rink set to attract 30,000 skaters to Lancaster

Up to 30,000 people are expected to get their skates on this winter when Lancaster On Ice comes to town.

In six weeks, Dalton Square will become an ice rink and “Winter Wonderland” for the first time, with food and drink stalls taking up part of Sulyard Street.

Artist's impression of the proposed winter ice rink in Dalton Square

Lancaster On Ice will open from November 24 until January 6, from 10am until 10pm daily except Christmas day.

Organisers say they have been working with charities and businesses to make the event as accessible as possible.

Daniel Knowles, marketing director for Lancaster On Ice, said: “We’re thrilled with how this project is evolving.

“At the recent North Lancs Expo the council talked about how projects such as Eden and Canal Corridor will need the full community engagement. We have really tried to ensure that is the case for Lancaster on Ice.”

Organisers and sponsors of Lancaster on Ice which will be in Dalton Square. L-R are Dan Knowles, Laura Sandham, Chris Selkirk, coun Brendan Hughes, Martin Horner, Hannah Horner, Catherine Butterworth, Rachael Wilkinson, Jordan Halpin and Gail Stainton.

The event will support three charities in their own fundraising activities which are St John’s Hospice, Morecambe Bay Foodbank and Unique Kidz and Co. St John’s Hospice have played an integral role in the project.

Catherine Butterworth, from Lancaster On Ice, said: “St John’s Hospice will have full access to the ice rink every Monday night from 6pm, with profit from any ticket sales going directly to the charity.

“Furthermore, as headline charity partner skaters can make donations online via the ticket checkout and at the rink itself.

“It’s wonderful to be involved in such a project.”

Organisers and sponsors of Lancaster on Ice which will be in Dalton Square. Pictured are Chris Selkirk and Martin Horner from Lancaster on Ice.

There will also be an allocation of free tickets for children who use Morecambe Bay Foodbank.

Managing director of Lancaster On Ice, Martin Horner, added: “The council, Lancaster BID, the town’s retailers, schools and charities have been incredibly supportive. Gaining support from businesses such as Mazuma and MH Stainton Ltd has been the icing on the cake.

“We expect 30,000 skaters to come to the rink which is something we can all benefit from.”

The ice rink, which will be built in Dalton Square using real ice, will be able to accommodate 200 skaters at any one time.

It will take around 10 days to construct and a week to dismantle.

Prices are £10/8 adults, and £7/6 children per hour including skate hire.

It will be open from 10am until 10pm daily from November 24 until January 6 (Christmas Day excluded).

Organisers hope to attract people from right across the north west of England.

For more information visit www.lancasteronice.co.uk.